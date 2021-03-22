AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given “Hold” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVRO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

AVRO opened at $12.52 on Friday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $456.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

