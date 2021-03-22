Axie Infinity Shards Price Reaches $0.15 (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00051068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.00645109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

