Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 231,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

