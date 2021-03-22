Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 70,850 Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 152.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

