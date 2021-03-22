Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $84.40 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

