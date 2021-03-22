Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

