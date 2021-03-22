Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Workiva by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK opened at $93.63 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,092,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WK shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.