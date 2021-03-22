Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.07. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.