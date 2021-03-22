Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

