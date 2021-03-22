Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

