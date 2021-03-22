Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 104,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.