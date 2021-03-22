Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $5,427,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $10.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $524.76. 55,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,549. The stock has a market cap of $325.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $546.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

