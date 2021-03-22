Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.52

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 3266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

