Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.76 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 771,307 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,038,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,758,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,107,000 after purchasing an additional 758,527 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

