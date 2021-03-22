Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,859 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of American National Group worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American National Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American National Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American National Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in American National Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANAT opened at $115.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $116.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

