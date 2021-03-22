Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Hawaiian worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

