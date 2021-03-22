Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

