Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 190,290 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 219.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 117.6% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE:DDS opened at $97.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

