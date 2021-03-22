Barclays Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $66.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

NYSE LB opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

