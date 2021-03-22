Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 184.74 ($2.41) on Monday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 79.27 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.87.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

