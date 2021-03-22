Barclays PLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 368.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDM. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

PDM opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

