Barclays PLC Sells 16,394 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,993,522. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

