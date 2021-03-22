Barclays PLC Sells 5,855 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after buying an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in ScanSource by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $788.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

