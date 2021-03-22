Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Kraton worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $37.20 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $45.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

