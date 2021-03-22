Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of CTS worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,941,000 after buying an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 553,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CTS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTS opened at $32.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

