Barclays Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $310.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

Shares of ACN opened at $263.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.08. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,901 shares of company stock worth $7,792,744 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

