Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Erste Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $14.35 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

