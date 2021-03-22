Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.41 ($86.36).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €2.63 ($3.09) during trading on Monday, reaching €69.97 ($82.32). 10,841,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1-year low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a 1-year high of €72.84 ($85.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

