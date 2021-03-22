Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

