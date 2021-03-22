Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 63.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 130.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.53 and a 1-year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.26.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

