Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.16.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $187.78 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.04 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

