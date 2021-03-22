Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grubhub by 2,897.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Grubhub by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRUB stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.