Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

