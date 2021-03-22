Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.66, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.