Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.85.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $152.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

