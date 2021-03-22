Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $340.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.12 and a 200 day moving average of $343.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.