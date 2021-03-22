Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 451 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

BEZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

In other Beazley news, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

Shares of LON:BEZ traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 345.60 ($4.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,966. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

