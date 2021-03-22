Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 54,553 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $43,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,239,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,391,000 after buying an additional 85,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

