Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 12,988 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

