Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.27 ($121.50).

RHM opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.15 and a 200-day moving average of €80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.04. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

