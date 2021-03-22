Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.63.

BYND opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.76 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,644,000 after buying an additional 61,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

