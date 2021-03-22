B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE BGS opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

