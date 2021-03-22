Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $778,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $243.90 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.