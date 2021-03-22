Bienville Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 351,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HYMC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

