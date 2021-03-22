Bienville Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000. GoodRx makes up 0.6% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,466,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

GDRX stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.