Bienville Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

