Bienville Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.