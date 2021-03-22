Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $258.59 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $258.59 or 0.00472628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $39.96 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00139724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00054360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.32 or 0.00815737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00075475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

