BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Tops $3.79 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 245.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 162.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,715.32 or 1.00002672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00035456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

