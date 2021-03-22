Bitzeny (ZNY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $163.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 66% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $43,459.94 and $163.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00341485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

